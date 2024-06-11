Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run

Bruce Prichard recently talked about why Ted DiBiase was never really considered for a WWE Championship run. The WWE official spoke on his Something to Wrestle podcast about why the Million Dollar Man was never considered for the main championship while also listing a couple of other names who were considered at one point for runs with the title. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On rumors that Ted DiBiase was intended to be WWE Champion at some point: “No, DiBiase was never supposed to be champion, ever. I think Teddy could’ve carried it and would’ve been a good champion but that was not something that was ever seriously considered [because] you’re looking at a place that was a babyface territory that always had a babyface champion and was about building heroes. It was about building megastars and Ted was such a strong heel that he wouldn’t have fit at the time.”

On other stars considered for WWE Title runs: “Bam Bam Bigelow was considered at one point. Bam Bam just came in hot and then fizzled. After [the audience had] seen him, they’d seen him… We talked Ahmed Johnson. God, he would be a great champion. Look at him! Unfortunately, the bell had to ring.”