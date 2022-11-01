Brutus Beefcake on His Reaction to the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Call

– During a recent appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake discussed the scissoring phenomenon by The Acclaimed in AEW and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

His thoughts on scissoring in AEW: “It’s a big compliment for me because at least they aren’t trying to be a barber. The scissors are just so over and so powerful that you can’t hardly blame them for wanting to bring them back and utilize them.”

Brutus Beefcake on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame: “I was beginning to think it was never going to happen. About 10 years ago, somebody called from the WWE building, it was on my phone, the caller ID. They left a message about me being in the Hall of Fame, that was about 10 years ago. Everybody got all excited. Everyone was going crazy. Turns out it was a prank call. After that, I was like, ‘Ok, don’t know who I made mad or pissed off. Being patient pays off.’ I was a patient fisherman. When they called, they had Sports Illustrated who they wanted to do a big release to announce me. They had the Hulkster come out…. My career has just been so tremendously blessed.”