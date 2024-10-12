– Ahead of this weekend’s AEW WrestleDream event, AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson spoke to KIRO 7 Seattle’s Shawn Garrett about his future in professional wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bryan Danielson on if he will wrestle again after he loses the title: “The idea is, whenever I lose this title, whether it’s some time down the road or against Jon Moxley, that would be it for me as a full-time wrestler. The reality is, right now, I need neck surgery. That’s coming sooner rather than later. There’s going to become a point where this is untenable for me.”

On re-evaluating things after his neck surgery: “After the neck surgery, we’ll see where we’re at. Will I ever wrestle again once I lose the title? I don’t know. My heart says yes because I love wrestling, but I put my body through a lot to get to the success I have. At some point, you have to know when to hold em and know when to fold em.”

Bryan Danielson defends his AEW World Championship against former champion Jon Moxley later tonight at AEW WrestleDream. The event will be held at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

