Bryan Danielson Recalls Growing Up As Ultimate Warrior Fan

Bryan Danielson says that The Ultimate Warrior was his favorite wrestler when he was growing up. Danielson spoke with Kiro News Radio for a new interview and during the conversation, he spoke about growing up as a fan of the late WWE Hall of Famer. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On growing up a Warrior fan: “Growing up, my favorite was the Ultimate Warrior,” Danielson said. “You know, when you’re a kid, you like the colors. He looked like a superhero, he shook the ropes. The first wrestling show I ever went to see was at the Tacoma Dome. The main event was the Ultimate Warrior v. Rick Rude, and the Ultimate Warrior did this move where he pulled his pants down. It was the first time my sister had ever seen an exposed male butt.”

On if he ever thought he’d become a wrestling star as a kid: “No. I had wanted to be a professional wrestler ever since I was in first grade, but I never expected to reach the heights that I did. My first 10 years of my career, I was at the independent level, and it was mostly wrestling in front of anywhere from 100 to 1,000 people. I’d go internationally, but I just figured that would be my whole career. I mean, I’m five feet, eight inches tall, 190 pounds. I’m not your standard professional wrestler.”