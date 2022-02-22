Bryan Danielson Explains Why He’s Never Chasing ‘Match Of The Night’ Accolades In AEW

Bryan Danielson recently appeared on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, and one of the topics he discussed was the idea behind having the best match on the card and why it’s not something he’s chasing in AEW.

Danielson explained that he’s mostly pursuing the feeling of being inside a wrestling ring and the joy that it gives him (via Fightful):

“I’m honestly not worried about it. I’m worried about going out and doing something that is fun, that’s mentally and physically stimulating for me. I like matches to feel like fight. The last match before Lee Moriarty, I was bleeding a lot, it was against Hangman Page. I lost that one, unfortunately. There is this thing where, I’ve been going to church for most of my life. Wrestling, or being out in nature, but especially wrestling when the blood is coming down, there is something that makes you feel so alive and I’ve never felt in church, I’ve never felt God in church the way that I do in a wrestling ring or when I’m on a hike with my daughter. I’m not doing it to have the best match, I’m chasing that feeling. I was talking to the trainer in AEW about it, this feeling that you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing. I don’t know if that’s oneness with God, you can call it any number of things, I don’t want to put it on one specific thing, but that’s what I’m chasing, not the best match of the night or anything like that.”

Danielson’s most recent match came in a victory against Moriarty on last week’s Dynamite.