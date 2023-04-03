Bryan Danielson On The Hard Business of Being ‘Multi Orgasmic Men’

Bryan Danielson has previously gone on the record about his preferred topic for a locker room conversation starter: dicks. The subject was therefore an important matter for noted professional journalist and wrestling industry trendsetter RJ City as he followed up with Danielson on his hard-hitting investigative program, Hey EW! recently (via Fightful). Danielson was game to elaborate on the matter, going into more specifics on the genitalia discussions that can be found in the AEW locker room, which leads to the following exchange:

Danielson: I suspect, penis in the plural should be penii. We talk about flaccid penii.

City: What is the icebreaker there? See any good flaccid penises lately? Engage me in some hardened flaccid talk.

Danielson: One of the things that we like to talk about in the locker room is being multi-orgasmic men. The ability to orgasm without ejaculating. None of this has anything to do with sex, but the idea of being able to have multiple orgasms, as a man, the way women do, and then not ejaculate at all.