Bryan Danielson Suggests a Tag Team With Jon Moxley On AEW Dynamite
Bryan Danielson is looking for a partnership with Jon Moxley, suggesting on this week’s AEW Dynamite that they team up. On Wednesday’s show, Danielson came out after Moxley defeated Wheeler Yuta in the opening contest and said that while he used to want a match with Moxley, the former AEW World Champion has returned as a different man. Danielson suggested a team up and said that they could run AEW, suggesting a group that could run AEW that includes the likes of Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Lee Moriarty.
Moxley paused, which led to Danielson telling him to think about it before exiting the ring. You can see clips from the segment below:
