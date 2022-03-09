Bryan Danielson Wouldn’t Want To Wrestle For NJPW Until Crowds Can Cheer

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson said that while he wants to wrestle for NJPW, he wants to wait until the fans can cheer again. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those that do attend New Japan events cannot boo or cheer.

He said: “I really do want to do New Japan, but I also kind of don’t want to do it until fans can cheer,” Danielson said on Wrestling Observer Radio. “From what I want out of wrestling, just doing it with the clapping, I’d still have fun. I’m one of the few people who enjoyed wrestling in the Performance Center with nobody. I enjoy wrestling in the Thunder Dome. I tend to find myself enjoying wrestling in any atmosphere it is. From what I want in my experience in New Japan. I would want people to be able to cheer. Hopefully, nothing happens where things get set back again or anything like that, not just because of my pro wrestling, but because of worldwide health. I would really want to wait for that. Somebody brought up to me this idea of me, (Jon) Moxley, and two other people.“