Bryan Keith On His Reaction To Chris Jericho Saying They’d Be Working Together

Bryan Keith is a member of Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree and he recently recalled his reaction to finding out he’d be working with Jericho. Keith joined forces with Jericho’s group at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 and he spoke about joining the faction in an interview with 93.7 the Beat.

“I was backstage, and there was talks of me joining different groups,” Keith recalled (per Fightful). “Joining Chris Jericho was not one of them. I get a tap on my shoulder, and I turn around, and who is it? It’s Chris Jericho. He’s telling me, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be with me from now on.’ I took a moment to take it in. I actually just squatted on the floor next to him. He’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m just holding my brain, I’m like, ‘I gotta fathom this real quick. This is ridiculous, it’s too much.’”

He continued, “Chris Jericho is super legendary. So me aligning with him, figuratively and literally being under his learning tree has been ridiculous. The year started off great, 2025. Wrestled in North Carolina. Wrestled with Chris Jericho. Got speared by Edge and then my ass kicked by the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express at the end of the night, so my 2025 is starting off great.”

Keith has been allied with Jericho since then.