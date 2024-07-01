Bryan Keith Vacates DPW National Championship Due To Injury

Deadlock Pro Wrestling has announced that Bryan Keith will vacate the DPW National Championship due to a recent injury. Keith’s arm was hurt on a recent AEW Collision, taking him out of an intended match at Forbidden Door. He had been DPW National Champion for 323 days.

DPW wrote: “[BREAKING] Bryan Keith has suffered an injury & with no available timetable on his return, Keith will vacate the DPW National Championship. The Bounty Hunter held the belt for 323 days including 5 defenses, a record breaking number in both regards. DPW’s next events are on July 6 & July 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Adam Priest is the current top contender for the belt. Further announcements on the status of the DPW National Championship will be made soon. We wish Bryan Keith the best on his road to recovery & hope to see him back in a DPW ring soon!”