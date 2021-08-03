Bryce Remsburg Recalls Wearing Hazmat Suit For AEW Revolution Main Event, Backstage Reaction

In a recent interview on The Zebra Talk Podcast, AEW referee Bryce Remsburg discussed wearing a hazmat suit for the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at AEW Revolution, reaction backstage from other wrestlers, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Fightful):

Bryce Remsburg on finding out he would be wearing a hazmat suit for the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at AEW Revolution: “For safety reasons, it had to be decided who was going to referee that match three weeks in advance because we had to go to a safety training, get fitted for the suit, and understand the ins and outs of the execution. Three weeks in advance, Paul [Turner] said, ‘Do you want to do this?’ I didn’t ask to do it, but I was like, ‘Yeah.’ Maybe I’m more animated in the ring and that lends itself well to exploding barbed wire, whatever. I don’t know what the reason was. I had to go to the meeting with the production guys, the pyro guys, [Jon Moxley], Kenny [Omega], Tony [Khan], and learn how this was going to work. Then, I had to get fitted for a hazmat suit.”

On his reaction when he saw himself in the suit and others’ reaction backstage: “I get paid for this? People actually watch this? Tony knew about it and okay’d the suit. I do remember putting it on, walking into the locker room, and Mox just goes, ‘WOAH!’ There was part of it for him when he saw me for the first time like, ‘Aw, we’re doing this. We’re really leaning into this.’ Kenny was intricate to how this was connected and he okay’d the suit. If we’re going to do this and do it for the World Title in the main event, we’re going to do it all the way.”