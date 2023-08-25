Bryce Remsburg Recalls Rehearsing Shaquille O’Neal’s AEW Dynamite Match

Shaquille O’Neal made his AEW in-ring debut on a March 2021 episode of Dynamite, and referee Bryce Remsburg recently discussed working with Shaq on the match. The NBA legend teamed with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on the March 3rd, 2021 episode of the show, coming out victorious. Remsberg appeared on the Should I Keep This? podcast and recalled rehearsing the match, which he believed came off well, and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On rehearsing the match with Shaq: “I had to go to a wrestling school to rehearse that match. Everyone was there. It was like ‘Shaq will be here at 9:30.’ I was like ‘Okay.’ So we’re all standing around, going over the match, waiting for Shaq to show up. A big, giant pickup rolled up — he drove himself — Shaq walks in, rehearsed the match once, said he got it, and walked out. He was there for 15 minutes. ‘Okay, well, this is tomorrow, hope it goes well.'”

On his nephew’s reaction to the match: “My nephew still asks if he’s still in the ambulance. It blows his mind that this giant man somehow disappeared, but he sees him on commercials sometimes and is like ‘How did he get on there?!'”