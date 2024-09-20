Buddy Matthews Opens Up About Having Insecurities About His Body

Buddy Matthews may have a physique to die for, but he says he and Rhea Ripley have their insecurities just like everyone else. Matthews talked about the matter in a recent livestream, as posted by a user to Twitter, in which he responded to fans who say they don’t feel good about their bodies.

“I also don’t like the way I look in the mirror on particular days,” the AEW star said (per Fightful). “It’s something we all go through. I know the people watching this go through these things, whether they feel fat, small, skinny, strong, not strong. There are so many ways to feel on a day.”

He continued, “Just because your heroes or you see people on TV, or you might look at Rhea or myself and go, ‘Hey, your physique is awesome. If I look half as good as you, I would be happy.’ We say that too, but we don’t see it. It’s such a mindfuck. Everyone has got it.”

Matthews is part of the House of Black in AEW, while Ripley and Damian Priest are feuding with their former Judgment Day allies in WWE.