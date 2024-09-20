wrestling / News
Buddy Matthews Opens Up About Having Insecurities About His Body
Buddy Matthews may have a physique to die for, but he says he and Rhea Ripley have their insecurities just like everyone else. Matthews talked about the matter in a recent livestream, as posted by a user to Twitter, in which he responded to fans who say they don’t feel good about their bodies.
“I also don’t like the way I look in the mirror on particular days,” the AEW star said (per Fightful). “It’s something we all go through. I know the people watching this go through these things, whether they feel fat, small, skinny, strong, not strong. There are so many ways to feel on a day.”
He continued, “Just because your heroes or you see people on TV, or you might look at Rhea or myself and go, ‘Hey, your physique is awesome. If I look half as good as you, I would be happy.’ We say that too, but we don’t see it. It’s such a mindfuck. Everyone has got it.”
Matthews is part of the House of Black in AEW, while Ripley and Damian Priest are feuding with their former Judgment Day allies in WWE.
“You might look at Rhea or myself and go…If I looked half as good as you I’d be happy. We say that too, but we don’t see it!”
Such a necessary reminder that everyone has a morphed perception of self. I think we all need to hear that sometimes thank you @SNM_Buddy for this.🖤 pic.twitter.com/fNg3ovTImT
— lexi (@sapphicscreams) September 18, 2024