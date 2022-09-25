Buddy Matthews Rumored to be on His Way Out of AEW

– According to a report by Fightful Select, wrestler Buddy Matthews could be done with AEW for the time being or on his way out of the company. According to sources familiar with the situation, the finish for the No DQ Match between Sting and Darby Allin vs. The House of Black at last Friday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam was done as a way to write Matthews off of AEW TV for the moment.

The finish saw The Great Muta come out to assist Sting, and then he spit the Green Mist in Buddy Matthews’ face. This allowed Sting to hit Matthews with the Scorpion Deathdrop for the pinfall victory. While it’s unknown whether or not Matthews is being released, it’s been rumored that Matthews has shown dissatisfaction with his situation in AEW multiple times over the past two months.

One source expressed belief after the TV tapings in Queens that the show was Matthews’ “last night” with AEW. However, this is not yet confirmed.

Additionally, Fightful reports that Buddy Matthews appeared to address his situation over the weekend at a Fight Life Pro Wrestling event. During the show, Matthews told the crowd in attendance:

“Unfortunately, tonight, I’m going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I speak beyond the wall, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn’t goodbye, this is see you later.”

As previously noted, Fightful Select reported earlier this month that former House of Black leader Malakai Black was granted a “conditional release” from AEW. Fightful’s report indicates that Black cannot wrestle for WWE “for quite some time.” Black said in a public statement on his social media accounts that he plans to take “a few months to recalibrate the last 2 decades of my life.”

Buddy Matthews signed with AEW earlier this year, debuting in February and joining The House of Black.