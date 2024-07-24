– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued the handling of Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov from last Monday’s WWE Raw. Bully Ray thinks the referee should’ve started his 10 count for Dragunov at one point. Bully Ray said on the matchup (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Bron is in the ring, Ilja is selling on the floor near the entrance ramp. The referee is talking to Bron in the corner. The referee turns around, she sees Ilja selling on the floor. The referee immediately jumps out of the ring and throws the match out, or awards the match to Bron Breakker because Ilja cannot continue. All I want to know is this: why didn’t the referee just count him out?”

Breakker won the match via referee stoppage. The win now secures him another title shot against reigning Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. The match will go down at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3. The premium live event will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.