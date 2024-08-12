Bully Ray Hopes Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley Don’t Form a New Stable

Bully Ray is happy to see Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley step out on their own, and hopes they don’t surround themselves with a new group right away. Priest and Ripley both exited the Judgment Day following WWE SummerSlam and have stayed close as they vow to take down their former allies. Bully weighed in on what he wants to see from them going forward on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc)

On his hopes for the two: “I’d like to see Priest and Rhea on their own. I hope they don’t bring in anybody else on board, I like them by themselves.”

On Ripley’s segment with Liv Morgan last week on Raw: “The timing and the execution of the segment, the way Rhea was able to chase down Liv like an animal hunting her prey and then grabbing Liv and driving her into the post and knocking her out and then turning around and clearing off the table … It’s too early for Liv to get put through this table, and she picks her up and they brought me right to the break, and Dom made the save and I’m like, ‘Oh, thank God.’ Excellent execution by everybody involved.”