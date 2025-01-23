– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Corey Graves making his return to the WWE NXT broadcast team last Tuesday. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Corey Graves returning to NXT this week: “I was shocked when ‘NXT’ came on the air. The announce desk. There was another third man there. Corey Graves was back. Looked excited to be there.”

On why going to NXT wasn’t a demotion for Corey Graves: “Going to NXT doesn’t mean you were demoted. Yes, back in the day if you were working on the main roster … and you had to get a little bit of an attitude adjustment, you got sent to [developmental promotions]. ‘NXT’ is not a demotion. Coming over to ‘NXT’ is just working on another brand of the company and it’s as important as the main roster because you’re helping to develop future stars.”

As noted, Graves didn’t appear on last weeks show after posting tweets suggesting he wasn’t happy about the move. The posts were later deleted. It was later reported that the situation was not a work on Graves’ part.