– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued the current gimmick Karrion Kross, who leads The Final Testament stable. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Karrion Kross: “Unfortunately, I think Karrion Kross was one of the most tampered-with gimmicks that I’ve seen in a long time. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux in NXT were presented in a way that was so cool. You wanted to see their entrance, you wanted to see him wrestle, you wanted to see her turn over the hourglass.”

On Kross never bouncing back from his earlier “Dollar Store Lord Humongous” gimmick by Vince McMahon: “It was so gimmicky … And I don’t think he’s ever really bounced back from that. I don’t think it’s catching on.”

On why The Final Testament doesn’t work: “The entire gimmick does feel a bit ’80s right now. Big guys, warriors of the wasteland … it’s all dark and menacing. It’s not resonating with anybody. And they haven’t destroyed anybody enough for people to care.”

During last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, The New Day beat The Final Testament’s Authors of Pain thanks to help from the debuting Odyssey Jones.