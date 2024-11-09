– Speaking on Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why John Cena isn’t on the cusp of breaking the title record of Ric Flair next year. Currently, Cena is tied with Flair at 16 world title reigns. He would need to win one more title to break the record. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how he views John Cena and Ric Flair’s title accolades: “To me, John Cena is a WWE Champion, full stop, that’s it. You can’t beat Ric Flair’s record. Ric Flair was a WWF Champion, he was an NWA Champion, a WCW Champion … Ric Flair has held different championships around the world which to me, holds more water than John Cena’s only WWE Championships … To me, John Cena is already the most decorated World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history, and John Cena has the record within the WWE. I don’t look at it that way, Flair is in a spot all his own.”

On The New Day compared to The Dudley Boyz: “You can say The New Day are the most decorated tag team in the history of the WWE, but The New Day can’t even be mentioned in the same breath as The Dudleys, because The Dudleys did it all over the planet.”

As noted, Cena is set to return to WWE and will kick off his 2025 retirement tour starting in January.