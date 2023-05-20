– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on how Cody Rhodes has progressed since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Bully Ray noted that Cody is progressing and his crowd reactions have been building. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I only tweeted about ‘Raw’ once last night [May 15], and I tweeted specifically after Cody’s segment. I said, ‘Slow and steady wins the race. Cody’s getting it done right now. Just listen.’ … Cody’s reactions. Reactions when his music plays, reactions when they sing that part of his song, reactions when he’s standing in the ring, people chanting his name during his promo. Any reaction and all reactions, louder now or pre-Mania? This is the slow progression of Cody Rhodes.”

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar in a rematch at next week’s WWE Night of Champions. The event is slated for Saturday, May 27 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.