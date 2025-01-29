Bully Ray Is Enjoying His Time Filming WWE LFG

During yesterday’s episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray spoke about his time filming the A&E series WWE LFG and how much fun he’s having while doing it. Ray is one of several WWE legends that will coach younger talent. The series is set to premiere on February 16.

He said: “I said this a couple of weeks ago; I’m having fun on this show. Not only for the whole show, [but] the whole process, the awesome guests that show up on the show. I’m having fun because I see the Undertaker having fun. Remember, when he did the documentary, we got to see behind the curtain of the Undertaker, Mark Calloway. Seeing this aspect of his personality, seeing him laugh and have fun. Seeing me rib him, and I’m just going to say, he may…we all rib each other. But like, just to rib the Undertaker in front of a camera, that stuff really doesn’t go on that often, unless you were part of the BSK, his crew of guys coming up in the business. It’s really good. I think you’ll enjoy it. I think all the fans are going to enjoy it.“