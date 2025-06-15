Bully Ray Isn’t Sure Fans Will Support Ron Killings As They Did R-Truth

In a recent episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray spoke about the change from R-Truth to Ron Killings and wondered if fans would continue to support Killings after dropping the comedy act.

He said: “Since the fans have never been invested in serious professional wrestler Ron Killings, and have always been invested in sports entertainer R-Truth, do you think the fans are going to be as behind him? Something struck me odd last night, and I don’t know if you [Dave LaGreca] picked up on it, and it didn’t last long…[but] did you hear the ‘What’ chants for Ron Killings in the beginning of his promo? I think it happened two or three times. Now, I’m not suggesting that entire audience was chanting ‘What.’ I’m not evening suggesting that half of the audience was chanting ‘What,’ but I was shocked to hear some ‘What’ chants when he started off. I was like oof. That is not good; however, it ended, and it ended quickly. Other than him cutting his hair away, do you care about Ron Killings? Now, we’re going to have to emotionally invest in a person who’s doing stuff that we never really emotionally invested in before. When he got away from Truth and went to R-Killings, then he went back to the line of ‘The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,’ I don’t think I wanted to hear that…Once you cut that hair off, I never wanna hear the name Truth again. Don’t remind me of what you are trying to get away from.”

In a later episode, where Bully Ray wasn’t present, Killings himself responded to what he had to say. He added: “Who the f**k he talking to? Who he telling me who I am? I know who I am. I’m protecting him. You see, everybody got somebody that’s trying to tell them who the f**k they are. I know who I am. I’m not the nice one… They better put some respect on my name, ’cause I am the truth. So help me. How you going to tell me why I cut my hair? I do what I want to do…I’m not angry. I just won’t be taken advantage of no more. Things going to change around here. I’m driving now.”

Bully later said that he thinks Killings should get a title match with John Cena. Killings will face Cena on next week’s Smackdown, but the title will not be on the line. Ray said: “If you got that lightning in a bottle, you have to know how to harness it and use it…The idea is to use it all the way up to a World Championship match with Cena. That’s the payoff. That’s what the people want to see. Whether or not you put the strap on Ron Killings or not…I don’t think Truth needs to win. I think Truth needs to be carried off into the sunset. Ride off into the sunset on the shoulders of the boys. Ron Killings can get pinned right in the middle of the ring, 1-2-3, by John Cena. And when John Cena leaves that arena, and Ron Killings is still on the mat selling in AA or whatever Cena beat him with, don’t move until the people start to give you a standing ovation. Then, you start to get to your feet, then the entire locker room empties out, then they carry you off into the sunset.“