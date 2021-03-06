Bully Ray Posts Old ECW Promo About ‘Revolution’

Let the speculation continue for who AEW’s mystery signings are. There will be two wrestlers debuting at AEW Revolution. The first will appear in the Face of the Revolution ladder match, while the other will be Paul Wight’s “big scoop”, with Tony Khan confirming that the ‘Hall of Fame-worthy’ talent will be signing a multi-year deal.

Kurt Angle teased a wrestling return earlier today and now Bully Ray has posted an old ECW promo which specifically mentions the term “revolution.”

He said: “Tonight: from men to heroes. From heroes to legends and from legends to gods. The gods become immortal and the revolution continues.”