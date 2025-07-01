– Speaking to Busted Open Radio, WWE Karrion Kross discussed using social media to reach out to the WWE Universe and expand his character. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also heavily praised Kross’ entrance for his match with Sami Zayn at last Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Karrion Kross’ entrance at Night of Champions: “The entrance looked phenomenal at Night of Champions, and I think it’s everything we had hoped for back when we were watching it in NXT. Those huge, huge video screens really set the tone for what you’re about to see when Karrion and Scarlett come through the curtain.”

Karrion Kross on utilizing social media: “We have an entire platform [on] social media. You have every single other day during the week to make that connection with the audience, and you can do it in such a manner that can complement the program, complement the character, and draw people in.”

At WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025, Sami Zayn defeated Kross in their singles bout. However, Kross later attacked Zayn backstage last night on WWE Raw, so it looks like their issues are far from over.