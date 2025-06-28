wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Scores Win Over Karrion Kross at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh

June 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Night of Champions Riyadh Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE, Netflix

– Karrion Kross’ taunts weren’t enough to phase Sami Zayn during their match at today’s WWE Night of Champions Riyadh event. After months of Kross playing mind games with Zayn, Zayn finally got some payback at today’s premium live event.

Kross appeared to have Zayn beaten after a Kross Jacket attempt. However, Sami Zayn was eventually able to fight is way out of the hold. He later scored the pinfall victory after hitting Kross with a flash Helluva kick.

You can check out highlights and images from the matchup below. 411’s live coverage of WWE Night of Champions Riyadh is available HERE.

