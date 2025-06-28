– Karrion Kross’ taunts weren’t enough to phase Sami Zayn during their match at today’s WWE Night of Champions Riyadh event. After months of Kross playing mind games with Zayn, Zayn finally got some payback at today’s premium live event.

Kross appeared to have Zayn beaten after a Kross Jacket attempt. However, Sami Zayn was eventually able to fight is way out of the hold. He later scored the pinfall victory after hitting Kross with a flash Helluva kick.

You can check out highlights and images from the matchup below. 411’s live coverage of WWE Night of Champions Riyadh is available HERE.

A special moment for SAMI ZAYN! pic.twitter.com/h3UA1LRRXE — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025