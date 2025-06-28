wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Scores Win Over Karrion Kross at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh
– Karrion Kross’ taunts weren’t enough to phase Sami Zayn during their match at today’s WWE Night of Champions Riyadh event. After months of Kross playing mind games with Zayn, Zayn finally got some payback at today’s premium live event.
Kross appeared to have Zayn beaten after a Kross Jacket attempt. However, Sami Zayn was eventually able to fight is way out of the hold. He later scored the pinfall victory after hitting Kross with a flash Helluva kick.
You can check out highlights and images from the matchup below. 411’s live coverage of WWE Night of Champions Riyadh is available HERE.
UP NEXT at #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/i2wOjqlO9q
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
A special moment for SAMI ZAYN! pic.twitter.com/h3UA1LRRXE
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
Sami Zayn brings the FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/PAiY2inqp6
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
It's a SAMI CELEBRATION at #WWENOC! pic.twitter.com/zgNEswneSJ
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
Overcoming adversity…@SamiZayn is one of the best in the business. #WWENOC https://t.co/QcsPgokPBq
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 28, 2025
