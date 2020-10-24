Bully Ray Says Bianca Belair Is The Female Mr. Perfect, Praises Alexa Bliss & The Fiend’s Pairing

Bully Ray is a huge fan of Bianca Belair, naming her as the “female Mr. Perfect” on a recent episode of WWE’s The Bump. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the show and weighed in on a host of topics, including Belair’s potential and the pairing of Alexa Bliss and The Fiend. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On what Bianca Belair needs to do to make it to the next level: “There’s only one thing Bianca Belair needs to do: be Bianca Belair. Boom, done, end of story. All she has to do is do what Mr. Perfect did 30 years ago, be Mr. Perfect. All she has to do is just be Bianca Belair. She truly is the ‘EST.’ I mean, she is the total package when it comes to a wrestler — forget about a female wrestler or a male wrestler, just a wrestler. She’s an athlete first, and she’s a superior athlete. She’s got a great look, she’s got great gear. She’s awesome on the microphone and in the ring. She’s just going to get better and better and better. [She’s] the female version of Mr. Perfect. I mean, how can you go wrong?”

On Alexa Bliss allying with The Fiend: “It’s WWE’s version of the Joker and Harley Quinn, the sky’s the limit. Listen, last night on Monday Night when I was watching the show, and I saw them looking at each other hooking the double Sister Abigails? Bang, that was it. You know, we always talk in the WWE about ‘WrestleMania moments.’ And you can just break that down to ‘moments.’ And Monday Night with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss looking deep into each other’s eyes — it was almost like a sick romantic moment between the two of them. And that moment stole the three hours of Raw for me. It told me everything I needed to know.

“The Fiend, Bray Wyatt — we know from day one, nothing but money. In everything he ever did, everything he sunk his teeth into, I’m a huge fan in every way, shape or form. Alexa Bliss to me, is one of the best reactors I’ve ever seen in the WWE. She resonates emotions so well that she doesn’t have to say a word. And the two of them together, I think is going to be some awesome storytelling. And the WWE Universe is going to love it.”

