– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray evaluated Hangman Page potentially beating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at All In Texas. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It was so early in the promo and I felt Hangman so much that I wrote down in my notes ‘Should AEW wait on Darby Allin…or should they pull the trigger on Hangman right now? [Should AEW] pull the trigger on Hangman at All In?’ Should Hangman Page be the guy to defeat Jon Moxley?…Should Hangman be the guy? I was feeling after this promo…that Hangman should be the guy.”

Hangman Page challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World title at AEW All In Texas. The show is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.