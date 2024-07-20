Bully Ray Thinks MJF’s In-Ring Ability Is Underrated

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had high praise for MJF following MJF’s performance against Will Ospreay earlier this week. Maxwell Jacob Friedman beat Ospreay in just under 60 minutes to capture the AEW International Championship. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on MJF: “Max finds new ways to impress me every single time I see him go out there, and I said ‘No, he’s not. He’s not overrated.'”

On MJF’s shortcomings: “He might be a little pompous, he might have a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, he might have a little bit of a big head early on in his career; but every wrestler goes through it.”

On what MJF is good at: “He’s really, really good at what he does, and he’s very underrated when it comes to his in-ring ability. We have now watched MJF go 60-minutes with Danielson and Ospreay.”