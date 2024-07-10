– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on the promo segment between CM Punk and Seth Rollins last Monday on WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Seth Rollins getting the better of CM Punk this week: “I gave the edge to Seth. I felt like Punk even might’ve gotten lost once in the promo. It can happen to anybody. It’s not that big of a deal, but you don’t expect it to happen to Punk.”

On how the situation is personal for CM Punk: “The business is the match, but it’s personal to Punk.”

You can see a video of Rollins’ confrontation with Punk from last Monday’s WWE Raw below. While Punk got physical last weekend at WWE Money in the Bank 2024, costing Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship, he’s still not yet cleared to return to the ring. Punk is still recovering from his torn triceps injury he suffered earlier in January at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024.