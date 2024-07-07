CM Punk Gives An Update On His Health, Says He Feels Ready To Go

During the post-show media scrum following WWE Money in the Bank (via Fightful), CM Punk gave an update on his health following his triceps tear back at the Royal Rumble in January. Punk got very physical at MITB, attacking Drew McIntyre and beating him with a chair. However, Jackie Redmond noted later that he was not cleared to return yet.

He said: “I like to keep people in suspense. I will say I feel great and I’m ready to go, and there are things in place to protect me against myself that I maybe wish were in place ten years ago, but we don’t need to talk about the past. Great personnel, great facilities. I’m busting my ass to get back, if I can steal what John was talking about, for the fans. Whether you hate me or love me, i’m coming back to enjoy all these moments that were robbed from me when I got injured. Shit happens. It’s a contact sport. It stinks. I’ve been working very hard to rush the rehab and come back. Everyone behind me has supported it, but they’ve also been like, ‘We’re not in a hurry.’ I love that.“