– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the recent release of Blair Davenport (aka Bea Priestley) from WWE last week. Bully Ray speculated that the past comments of Davenport’s ex-boyfriend, AEW star Will Ospreay, regarding Triple H and Stephanie McMahon might have had something to do with WWE opting to cut Davenport from the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on WWE cutting Blair Davenport over Will Ospreay’s comments on Triple H: “Dave, remember how I’ve always said that pro wrestling is like the mafia? They don’t screw with you, they screw with your family. Maybe Will Ospreay never should’ve made those comments about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.”

On how it still could’ve played into WWE’s decision even if the two are no longer together: “Sure it would, absolutely it would, without a doubt. Whether or not they’re together, I don’t know, they could’ve been together at one time. But yes, it absolutely would have something to do with it. Don’t kid yourself. You’ve never spent a day in the WWE. You don’t know how they work.”

The comments Bully Ray is referring to are ones made by Ospreay during an April 2024 edition of Dynamite. Ospreay said during an interview segment, referring to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, “Normally I wouldn’t rise to this type of bait, but seeing as the guy that said it is only in the position he’s in because he was grinding on the boss’ daughter, you are in no position to tell me what the grind is all about my friend because you have no idea what I fight for.” The comments were sparked by a statement Triple H made a week earlier on The Pat McAfee show, speaking about wrestlers picking to work at a place where “the schedule is lighter” and not being “in it for the grind.” Multiple fans assumed Triple H was speaking about Ospreay at the time.

It should be noted that Davenport and Ospreay ended their relationship several years ago. Ospreay is currently in a relationship with another wrestler, Alex Windsor. Meanwhile, Davenport is married to wrestler Josh Terry (aka Riley Osborne), who she met and began dating while she was in WWE. The two were married in July of last year.