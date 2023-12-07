Bully Ray Understands Matt Hardy Being Frustrated In AEW

Matt Hardy recently expressed some frustration with how he has been used in AEW of late, and Bully Ray says he gets it. Hardy spoke recently on his podcast about how the way the Hardy Boys have been used creatively in AEW over the past few months has been “very frustrating,” and Bully weighed in on the situation on Busted Open Radio.

“If I’m Matt Hardy, and I’m one-half of the Hardy Boys, one of the greatest tag teams still walking the planet and a tag team that will go down in history, I am definitely wondering to myself, ‘Why are we being used the way we’re being used?'” Bully noted (per Wrestling Inc).

Bully also noted that he doesn’t believe that Hardy did anything wrong by expressing said frustration on his own podcast. The Hardy Boys have been used somewhat sparingly in AEW, with Jeff Hardy out for several months to start the year due to eye surgery. Jeff’s legal issues surrounding his previous DUIs have also been a factor; he was written off Dynamite via a storyline attack back in June because the company was running shows in Canada and Jeff has been prevented from crossing the border due to those issues.