BUSHI Underwent Surgery For Vocal Cord Polyps Earlier This Month

NJPW alumnus BUSHI says he Underwent surgery for vocal cord polyps following his exit from the company. BUSHI spoke with Tokyo Sports earlier in the month and told the outlet that he was hospitalized on May 8th in order to undergo the surgery.

“Since about November last year, the doctor told me that this is the kind of thing that often happens to vocalists,” BUSHI said. “It wasn’t malignant and it wasn’t something that needed to be rushed, but I felt strange (while playing) and it was hard, so I wanted to take this opportunity. Until now, I haven’t been able to take long breaks because of my busy schedule.”

BUSHI went on to say that he and Tetsuya Naito, who also exited NJPW, have “received a lot of offers, both from personal sources and from the sidelines. (Kazu) Hayashi offered us a job with GLEAT, but we only replied on the condition that Hayashi return to active duty.”