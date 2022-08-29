Bushwhackers On Signing With WWE, First Conversation With Vince McMahon

The Bushwhackers recently discussed their initial signing with WWE and recalled their first conversation with Vince McMahon. Luke and Butch signed with the company in 1988 and were there for eight years, and the two spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for a new interview discussing their joining the company. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

Butch on joining WWE: “We were working with the Rock N Roll Express in NWA and they were the hottest baby face tag team. We just had an angle with Lex Luger and Barry Windham, and we get the phone call when Vince rang up and said, ‘oh, you know, come work for me’. So Luke told me. And I, I was very excited. He wasn’t quite so excited because he’s just told we were getting a very good push from the WCW. Finally they had realized what they had and they’re gonna push us pretty big.”

On meeting McMahon: “So anyway, we go up there. They, they, they, they bring us up in the air, in the first class, they got a limo waiting for us at the airport, with the chauffer, up to the thing. He’s (Vince) sitting in the office. Once we get escorted into the office and we sat down and he’s, you know, we’d never met him before. He had never met us. So we shook his hands and he says, guys, I tell you what he says. I would love to have you guys on board. But I’m thinking about bringing you guys in as baby faces. So I jumped on his office bench, on my hands and knees, and I went straight over to him and I gave him a YAY! And I said, Vince, take a look at these faces. And we did the old, the old, uh, Sheepherder/Bushwacker look. And I said, if you think you can make money with these two face. I’m in 100%”