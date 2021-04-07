Buzz Sawyer, Ethel Johnson & More Revealed as 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing inductees include Buzz Sawyer, Ethel Johnson, and more. WWE announced the inductees during the 2021 portion of tonight’s show, which are as follows:

* Dick the Bruiser

* Pez Whatley

* Buzz Sawyer

* Ethel Johnson

* Paul Boesch

As noted earlier, the 2020 Legacy Wing inductees were Ray “The Crippler” Stevens, Brickhouse Brown, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Baron Michele Leone, and Gary Hart.