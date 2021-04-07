wrestling / News

Steve Williams, Ray Stevens & More Join WWE Hall of Fame’s Legacy Wing

April 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing 2020

The 2020 Legacy inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame have been revealed and include “Dr. Death” Steve Williams and more. During tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony the following names were announced for the Legacy Wing:

* Ray “The Crippler” Stevens
* Brickhouse Brown
* “Dr. Death” Steve Williams
* Baron Michele Leone
* Gary Hart

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Hall of Fame, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading