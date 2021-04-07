wrestling / News
Steve Williams, Ray Stevens & More Join WWE Hall of Fame’s Legacy Wing
April 6, 2021 | Posted by
The 2020 Legacy inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame have been revealed and include “Dr. Death” Steve Williams and more. During tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony the following names were announced for the Legacy Wing:
* Ray “The Crippler” Stevens
* Brickhouse Brown
* “Dr. Death” Steve Williams
* Baron Michele Leone
* Gary Hart
