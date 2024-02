C4 High Tension Results: Mike Santana, Dark Order, More

Capital City Championship Combat (C4) held its High Tension event last night at the Preston Event Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Here are results, via Fightful:

* C4 Championship: Junior Benito (c) defeats Starboy Charlie

* Santana defeats Kevin Blackwood

* London Lightning defeats Channing Thomas

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) defeat The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) and Fight Or Flight (Gabriel Fuerza & Vaughn Vertigo)

* C4 Underground Championship: Alexia Nicole (c) defeats Haley Dylan and Kennedi Hardcastle and Little Mean Kathleen and LuFisto

* C4 Tag Team Championships: Triple Dragon (Pretty Ricky Willdy & Puf) (c) defeat Sexxxy Beasts (Bob Anger & Sexxxy Eddy)

* Myung-Jae Lee defeats TJ Crawford

* Brent Banks & Kristara defeat James Stone & Vanessa Kraven

* Benjamin Tull, Mathieu St-Jacques & Mike Marston defeat Locked And Loaded (Jessie V & Mark Wheeler) & Cecil Nyx