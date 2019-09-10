Cain Velasquez Says He’s Spoken With WWE and AEW, Wants to Do More With Different Companies

– Cain Velasquez is looking forward to expanding his wrestling work, and says he’s spoken with both WWE and AEW. Velasquez appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show and discussed his work wrestling in AAA and more. The UFC fighter said that he still plans to return to the UFC but is enjoying his wrestling work. He said that while he’s focused on AAA, he would like to work for other companies too.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full video, are below:

On if there’s been interest from WWE: “We’ve been in talks with them. They’re going pretty good … We’ll see.”

On the possibility of working with AEW: “I’ve talked to them. I’ve talked to him a little bit, so I want to talk to him a little more. I think they are doing great things. Now I that I’ve started watching a little more pro wrestling, I think AEW is doing some really cool things. And they have a good relationship with AAA as well, so they have a lot of guys going to AAA, and back to AEW. And AEW too does a lot of like, lucha stuff, you know. They do a lot of lucha wrestling, which I think is pretty cool. I really like what they’re doing as far as the wrestling aspect of it. I think they have really good athletes coming in, really good showmen. They’re making — they’re doing good things right now, yeah.”

On if he’s been asked to be on AEW’s debut on TNT: “Not yet, because I’m just doing — I can only do these three AAA matches. But yeah, I would love to do more. And with different organizations as well, I would.”

