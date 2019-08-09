wrestling / News

Cain Velasquez Set For Pro Wrestling Revolution October Show

August 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cain Velasquez

– Cain Velasquez will appear at Pro Wrestling Revolution’s San Jose show in early October. PWR announced on Wednesday that Velasquez will be appearing at the October 5th show. No in-ring appearance was mentioned; at this point, he is just announced for a VIP Meet and Greet.

Velasquez made his debut for AAA at TripleMania over the weekend. You can get tickets for the PWR show at the above link.

