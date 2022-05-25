Calvin Tankman Added to MLW Battle Riot IV

Calvin Tankman is the latest participant to be added to next month’s MLW Battle Riot IV. MLW announced on Tuesday that the co-MLW World Tag Team Champion will be part of the 40-man match when it takes place as part of the June 23rd show in New York City.

You can see the full announcement below:

Calvin Tankman enters the Battle Riot

MLW's return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping

Major League Wrestling today announced Calvin Tankman as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

One-half of the World Tag Team Championship duo of Hustle & Power promises to rampage through the fourth Battle Riot and win it by any means.

Blending speed, power and a low center of gravity with uncanny endurance, Tankman will be a challenge for anyone to eliminate in the Battle Riot.

Determined to steamroll over the Bomaye Fight Club and anyone that stands in his way of pursuing becoming a double champion, Tankman is one to watch in this year’s Riot.

But in order to do the unthinkable and be a double champ one day, the “Heavyweight Hustle” will need to outlast, outsmart and outfight 39 others and win the Battle Riot to secure a title shot anytime, anywhere against the World Heavyweight Champion.

Will Tankman be the last man standing as a heap of 39 other wrestlers stand on the outside looking in at Calvin Tankman victorious? Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom!.

Battle Riot Participants:

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

Calvin Tankman

Marshall Von Erich

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

