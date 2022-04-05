Cameron Grimes, Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend Added to Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

– WWE has announced some new last-minute additions to tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. New WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will address his title win at Stand & Deliver. Also, Nikkita Lyons will face Lash Legend. Here’s the full announcement:

New North American Champion Cameron Grimes addresses his victory at Stand & Deliver

After fulfilling a childhood dream and a promise to his late father, the newly crowned North American Champion Cameron Grimes will take center stage to talk about his emotional victory.

Grimes battled his way up from the bottom to earn the last spot in the five-man Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver, surviving a thrilling affair against Solo Sikoa, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller and defending champion Carmelo Hayes to climb the rungs and claim the title.

Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to hear what Grimes has to say now that he has achieved his goal of becoming a WWE champion.

Nikkita Lyons and Lash Legend collide in a massive showdown

Lash Legend claims she is the next big Superstar in NXT 2.0 and has taken newcomer Nikkita Lyons’ viral fame as a personal slight, stating she is more talented and more athletic than Lyons.

Following a heated confrontation on “Lashing Out with Lash Legend,” the outspoken Superstar interrupted Lyons’ victory celebration to state she was not finished with the up-and-comer and is looking to put an end to her business with Lyons after Stand & Deliver.

Who will stake their claim as the next alpha woman in NXT 2.0? Find out when the two Superstars collide on Tuesday.