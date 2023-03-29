Card For AAA TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey Revealed

AAA TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey takes place on April 16th, and the lineup for the show has been announced. Lucha Libra AAA announced the card for the show in a press conference on Tuesday, and you can see the lineup below (per F4W Online.

Of note regarding the show, the Mega Championship match will be finalized after El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander do battle at ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday.

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo OR Komander defends against TBA

* Guerra de Rivalidades First Round Match: Alberto El Patron and Pentagon Jr. vs. Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown

* Guerra de Rivalidades First Round Match: Rush & LA Park vs. DMT Azul and Blue Demon Jr.

* Lucha de Apuestas Cage match: Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Octagon Jr. vs. Hijo de Villano III Jr. vs. Argenis vs. Myzteziz Jr. vs. Aerostar vs. Parka Negra vs. Abismo Negro Jr. vs. Antifaz del Norte

* Mask vs. Mask Match: Competitors Determined By Final Participants In Cage Match

* Copa Triplemania: Team Chilangos (Dave the Clown, Negro Casas, Latigo, Arez, and Lady Shani) vs. Team Regios (Baby Extreme, Flammer, El Zorro, Toscano, and TBA)

* Chessman vs. Adrian Marcelo