wrestling / News
Card Set for New Japan 50th Anniversary Show
The full card has been released for New Japan’s 50th Anniversary show, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday March 1 in Budokan Hall, Tokyo.
Unlike in recent years, the main event won’t be between the heavyweight and junior heavyweight champions, as this year’s card will be headlined with a trios match involving Tatsumi Fujinami and Yoshiaki Fujiwara.
The full card is as follows:
Main event – Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki & Yoshiaki Fujiwara vs. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tatsumi Fujinami
YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Shiro Koshinaka vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI)
United Empire (Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare) vs. Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata
Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI) vs. StrongHearts (CIMA, T-Hawk & El Lindaman)
Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori) vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku) & Minoru Tanaka
House of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Tiger Mask, YOH & Ryohei Oiwa
Card set for 50th Anniversary!#STRONGHEARTS invade! El Lindaman, T-Hawk, CIMA vs Suzuki-Gun!
Minoru Tanaka returns!
Minoru, Taichi, TAKA vs BULLET CLUB!
Oiwa, YOH, Tiger Mask vs HOUSE OF TORTURE!
A special ceremony filled with legends!https://t.co/6Xi5IbPkiT#njpw50th pic.twitter.com/HllBzCiNJN
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 21, 2022
The show will be available live in English and Japanese on NJPW World – unless you happen to live in Japan, in which case it’ll appear on-demand after March 1st.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Says It’s Possible Cody Wasn’t ‘Good Fit’ In AEW, Says He Had Different Vision
- Note On Two Stars Who Were Planned For WWE Elimination Chamber
- Note On Why Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Didn’t Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber
- Backstage Update on New WWE WrestleMania 38 Match (POSSIBLE SPOILER)