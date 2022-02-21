Card Set for New Japan 50th Anniversary Show

The full card has been released for New Japan’s 50th Anniversary show, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday March 1 in Budokan Hall, Tokyo.

Unlike in recent years, the main event won’t be between the heavyweight and junior heavyweight champions, as this year’s card will be headlined with a trios match involving Tatsumi Fujinami and Yoshiaki Fujiwara.

The full card is as follows:

Main event – Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki & Yoshiaki Fujiwara vs. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tatsumi Fujinami

YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Shiro Koshinaka vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI)

United Empire (Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare) vs. Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata

Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI) vs. StrongHearts (CIMA, T-Hawk & El Lindaman)

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori) vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku) & Minoru Tanaka

House of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Tiger Mask, YOH & Ryohei Oiwa

The show will be available live in English and Japanese on NJPW World – unless you happen to live in Japan, in which case it’ll appear on-demand after March 1st.