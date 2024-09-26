wrestling / News
Cardi B Hypes Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025, Appears in Promo Video With Bianca Belair
– As previously reported, WWE announced that SummerSlam 2025 will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This will mark the first two-night edition of SummerSlam over August 2-3. Additionally, hip-hop star Cardi B helped WWE with the announcement, appearing in a promo video with Bianca Belair announcing the news.
Cardi B wrote on her social media, “Here’s to the Streets.. and to my girl @BiancaBelairWWE! SummerSlam. 2Nights. MetLife Stadium. August 2nd and 3rd 🥊 @WWE #SUMMERSLAM” You can view the promo video below:
Here’s to the Streets.. and to my girl @BiancaBelairWWE! SummerSlam. 2Nights. MetLife Stadium. August 2nd and 3rd 🥊 @WWE #SUMMERSLAM pic.twitter.com/P04e7NqV6p
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2024
