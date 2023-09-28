Cardi B Talks Name Dropping Jimmy Snuka On Her Single, What Her WrestleMania Entrance Would Be

Cardi B is a noted wrestling fan who dropped a Jimmy Snuka reference in her single “Hot Shit,” and she recently talked about the verse and more. The rapper name dropped the late WWE star in the 2022 single, and she spoke about her wrestling fandom on Hot Ones. You can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On name dropping Snuka: “I really wanted to say ‘Triple H,’ but it didn’t rhyme. So I just said, ‘Jimmy Snuka.’ I was picturing like, on the top, jumping like a wrestler, but I really wanted to say Triple H, but it’s like, ‘That wouldn’t even rhyme. It’s not even going with this flow or anything.’ So, I just said, ‘Jimmy Snuka off the top rope, Superfly shit.”

On what she would want her WrestleMania entrance to be: “I feel like my entrance has to be grand. Melina, do you remember her? She used to walk in with two guys, and then she would do a whole split on the ropes. She would enter [the ring] on a split. I have to enter Grand like that. She was just crazy.”