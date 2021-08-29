Caristico Re-Debuts as Mistico in CMLL

– As previously reported, CMLL announced that wrestler Caristico, aka the original Sin Cara in WWE, was going to go back to using his original ring name as Mistico in CMLL. He officially re-debuted as Mistico at CMLL’s event last Friday, August 27.

The event was held at the Arena Mexico. Mistico teamed up with Hechicero and Valiente in a winning effort against Atlantis Jr., Gran Guerrero, and Ultimo Guerrero in a Best 2-of-3 Falls Match. Caristico had first started wrestling under the ring name Mistico in 2004.

CMLL noted on Twitter (via Google Translate): “The reception to Mistico has been simply impressive. The Warriors and Atlantis Jr. took advantage, but in the middle round they were overtaken by Sorcerer and Valiente after a reaction from the White Eyes Seminarian.”

The wrestler, real name Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde, previously signed with WWE in 2011 and debuted under the new ring name Sin Cara. Eventually, WWE talent Hunico (aka Cinta de Oro) would later take up the ring name Sin Cara in WWE after Alvirde was released in 2014.

The change back happened after the previous holder of the gimmick exited CMLL, allowing Alvirde to take back his old ring name. Mistico II, the brother of ROH wrestlers RUSH and Dragon Lee, is also reportedly in the process of registering the new ring name, “Dralistico.”