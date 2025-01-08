wrestling / News

Carlito Shares Pic With Eric Andre: ‘We Are Not the Same Dude’

January 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carlito bears a resemblance to Eric Andre, and he took to social media earlier this week to prove that they’re not the same person. Andre, best known for his Adult Swim series The Eric Andre Show, was in attendance at Monday’s Raw and Carlito shared a black and white pic of the two together on his Instagram account.

Carlito wrote:

“I’m glad we ran into each other so we could finally settle this with everybody. We are not the same dude!! Obviously @ericfuckingandre is on the right and Carlito is on the left…wait, or is it the other way around?

Aw F%#%!!”

Carlito is a member of The Judgment Day on the Raw roster.

