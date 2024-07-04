– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes addressed the controversy of the barber he recommended to Lexis King. Earlier this year, King revealed that Hayes hooked him up with his barber in the Orlando area. Apparently, Hayes received flak for this due to the criticism of King’s beard and hairstyle in WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Carmelo Haye son the barber he recommended to Lexis King: “Yeah, well, he’s not my barber. It’s funny, I’ve been getting heat for that. He hit me up when he was coming in. He’s like, ‘Hey, I need a barber.’ I said, ‘Hey, here’s a guy.’ You need to put respect on this barber’s name because he owns a lot of shops in Orlando. He’s a very renowned barber, so he gets a lot of flak for that. I mean, that was a choice. That beard is a choice. But I did hook him up. But Trick, myself, we’ve all gone to this guy. He’s never done any of us dirty like he did Lexis [laughs]”

On King’s overall look: “I mean, I respected it. I respected the commitment. I think it was kind of outrageous, but like I said, he committed to the look, and you can’t knock him for that. It’s working for him, and people hate it, and that’s kind of what you want, right?”

Hayes was drafted to the SmackDown roster earlier in April as part of the 2024 WWE Draft. Carmelo Hayes faces Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, Chad Gable, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre in the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2024. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, July 6. It will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.