Carmelo Hayes recently shared his thoughts on the topic of representation in WWE. The Smackdown star spoke with Gorilla Position and was asked about Triple H’s comments at the WWE Bad Blood post-event press event where he said that he doesn’t see “the difference in anybody” and only sees talent.

“I don’t know, I think when you’re talented, you’re talented, and you’re gonna get an opportunity,” Hayes said (per Fightful). “I think all of us guys and girls are proving that we deserve all the opportunities, regardless of color, race, ethnicity, all of that.”

He concluded, “So what Hunter was saying was essentially cream rises to the top, and when you’re talented, you’re talented, period.”

Hayes has been feuding with Andrade and was part of the WWE US Championship match alongside Andrade and champion LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel.