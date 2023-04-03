Carmelo Hayes Says That Solo Sikoa Is ‘Going To See Him Again’

Carmelo Hayes took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc recently and shared his thoughts on his former rival Solo Sikoa. The pair have battled in the past and Hayes expressed his respect for what Sikoa has accomplished with WWE SmackDown.

“Yeah, Solo’s my boy, man,” Hayes stated when asked about his erstwhile opponent having moved to the main roster. “We had our moments, but I’m happy for that dude, because he got thrown to the sharks. He got thrown to the sharks and he’s swimming great.”

Hayes also contends that he has hopes to renew the rivalry between the pair. Sikoa had a dramatic appearance in the headliner WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes this Sunday, but Hayes plans to get his own moment with The Bloodline member eventually.

“He’s going to see me again though, he’s got to remember that. I got next now,” he concluded.